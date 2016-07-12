12 July 2016



Parts of the purchase of the new 'Vespa 946 (RED)' support the fight against AIDS

Annotation on 9 June 2017: The special Vespa 946 (RED) is now available in Austria.

Recently, the partnership between Piaggio and the (RED) organization was announced in attendance of Deborah Dugan (CEO (RED)) and Bill Gates (Bill & Melinda Gates Stiftung; Bill Bates is on view at the embedded post sitting on the special (RED) Vespa).

150.- USD of each sold Vespa 946 in (RED) design will be donated directly to (RED) which was founded 2006 by Bono and Bobby Shriver for collecting money and initiating health programmes to support people in their fight against AIDS (inclusively to reduce the risk of transmissions) and other diseases such as tuberculosis or malaria. On the website of (RED) on red.org, several charity lifestyle products - from t-shirts, smart phones, music to bottle openers are available in the organization's color.



fig. below: Piaggio's 'Vespa 946 (RED)' will be presented this November at the EICMA show in Milan. Photo provided by Faber (vespa.at): © Piaggio.