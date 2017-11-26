26 November 2017

Culture of cycling in exhibition in Innsbruck on occasion of the road cycling 'UCI Road World Championships' in Tyrol

Recently, the Tyrolean State Museums 'Tiroler Landesmuseen' presented the program 2018 . Next year's program includes art historical exhibitions such as about the depiction of nature, flora and fauna in the work of Lucas Cranach the Elder (15th/16th century) at the Tiroler Landesmuseum 'Ferdinandeum' (2 March - 7 October 2018) or culture shows like 'Frischluft' Freiheit! Fahrrad!' (transl. 'Fresh Air? Freedom! Bicycle!') at Museum im Zeughaus (4 May 2018 - 6 January 2019) on occasion of the road cycling event ' UCI - Union Cycliste Internationale Road World Championships ' (from 22 to 30 September 2018 in the Austrian alps). It's announced that the exhibition 'Fresh Air? Freedom! Bicycle!' spans from technology- and culture- historical aspects to contemporary transport- and social-political questions of cycling.