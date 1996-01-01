13 June 2017



'Desert Wolves' motorcyclists wear in new film El Solitario protective jeans made of durable Dyneema denim

At the upcoming motorcycling, surfing, art, music Wheels & Waves festival from 14 to 18 June in Biarritz (France), the 'Desert Wolves' film sequence of the full length documentary 'Oil In The Blood' will premiere on occasion of the launch of the protective Dyneema denim line by the Spanish custom motorcycle and garment brand El Solitario.

El Solitario equipped the Desert Wolves tour through the African desert Sahara with vehicles, equipments and clothing . Partners of the Sahara trek were Harley-Davidson, YAMA Mountain Gear, Tudor Watches, Alpha Industries, Shoei, Kriega and DSM Dyneema - last mentioned is the producer of the durable and protective Dyneema denim which is used by El Solitario for the brand's 'ES-1 Protective Jeans'.

The teaser of the documentary 'Oil In The Blood' (MoliFilms, directed by Gareth Maxwell Roberts) shows some scenes concerning the El Solitario Desert Wolves Sahara adventure. It's announced that the film will be released later this year.

Photo: (C) Gonzalo Arroyo. All rights reserved.