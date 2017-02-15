15 February 2017



Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso provides insights into his daily routine for Porsche Design Sport by adidas Today, the new Porsche Design Sport by adidas Spring/Summer 2017 campaign starring footballer Xabi Alonso was released with images and video where the Bayern Munich athlete provides insights into his daily routine such as drinking coffee with his wife actress Nagore Aranburu, driving the car, riding on the bicycle, or - like on view on the image right - during the training together with Nagore Aranburu in the streets of Munich, Germany. The outfits change with the various situations - from elegant leisure wear to protective high-performance jackets for cycling or running.



fig.: The image shows Xabi Alonso and Nagore Aranburu; Xabi Alonso wears the tailored, lightweight 'Reflective Jacket' with the all-over reflective hexagonal print (closer view) which can be found in Spring/Summer 2017 at several items of the Porsche Design Sport by adidas collection; above the reflective jacket, the water-repellent 'Padded Vest' in red, filled with PrimaLoft Gold insulation. At his legs, the running 'Seven-Eighth Tights' with reflective details and at the feet, the 'Endurance Leather 2.0' training shoe with Boost™ technology sole.





