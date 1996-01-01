13 November 2017 'Groover' engineers of the first electric kick-scooter with removable battery steering column focus on fun, speed and security Today, the Kickstarter campaign for the 'Groover' electric kick-scooter - the first electric kick-scooter with removable battery steering column, was launched. The Austrian, in Styria based automotive and electrical engineering specialists developed Groover as light (8 kg) vehicle for streets and bicycle roads (max. speed 25 km/h, distance 20 km) with focus on fun (the comfortable 20cm wheels are made for various terrains - also uneven roads, and the swinging polyamide board is lying nearly above the ground which makes it easy to kick),

acceleration/speed control (different modes can be selected via handlebar or app - the vehicle holds the speed even while driving downhill without using the breaks) and the

security of the scooter (the 2 kg carbon aluminium steering column with incorporated electronics and battery can be removed from the 6 kg board in the case of parking it on the streets). Via USB socket at the battery steering column, it's possible to charge other devices like smartphone or tablet. The first 50 backers of the project have the chance to get the Groover for 499.- Euros instead of 949.- Euros, the next 100 get it for 599.- Euros,... Estimated delivery of the electric kick scooter is April 2018. The Kickstarter campaign runs over the next 29 days. fig.: Groover electric kick-scooter. Photo: (C) GROOVER GmbH.





