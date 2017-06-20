20 June 2017 Autonomous, intelligent robotic transporters by Piaggio Recently, the Boston (Massachusetts, US) based mobility solutions center 'Piaggio Fast Forward' (founded by the Italian motorcycle company Piaggio in 2015) won the 'Disruptive Genius' award in the 'Game Changer Category' of the technology and innovation '2017 MITX Awards' for the autonomous and intelligent transport vehicles 'Gita' and 'Kilo'. The robotic transporters aren't available yet. During the following six months, Gita (carries 18 kilogram) and Kilo (around 100 kilo) will pass test runs at several universities and cities in US. It's announced that they can follow walkers and even cyclists and will autonomously find their way from A to B thanks to the vehicles' ability to learn via existing digital maps and on-board cameras. When it's not possible to enter a building for example, they park secured by fingerprint and sensors outside - like every other vehicle. They roll 8 hours long until the batteries have to be charged and...: "Gita always knows the way. Even if you are behind a tree or around the corner, it will always find you and catch back up." such as described at piaggiofastforward.com/gita. Gita and Kilo are designed for private use, business as well as for community services such as the support of health care. fig.: Piaggio 'Gita' developed by Piaggio Fast Forward. Photo: © Faber GmbH/www.piaggio.at.





