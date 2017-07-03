3 July 2017



'Urban Commuter 2.0' jacket, shoes, bag and pants of the FW17 collection by Porsche Design Sport by adidas



Today, Porsche Design Sport by adidas presented some pieces of the new Fall/Wnter 2017 men's wear designed for the 'Urban Commuter 2.0'. The metallic-satin bomber jacket is made of weatherproof material with special insulation that keeps the body warm. The design of the shoes (suitable for the streets, functional at the gym) underlines the active lifestyle concept of the collection - such as the weekender which combines the comfort of training, play and work bag with separated pockets for wet gear outside and an organized arrangement of several pockets inside. fig. above and right: Men's wear for the 'Urban Commuter 2.0' by Porsche Design Sport by adidas Fall/Winter 2017. Bomber Jacket (weatherproof satin fabric, PrimaLoft® insulation, several pockets)

PDS Athletic Teambag (water-repellent finish and ventilated side pockets, internal organizer)

EC Running trainer (abrasion-resistant Tubular rubber outsole, EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning and medial pronation support, fetching synthetic suede and single-layer mesh upper with a 3D metallic look)

Fairway Pants (water- and stain-repellent technical stretch fabric, silicone tape at the back right pocket prevents golf gloves from falling out, silicone tape along the waistband keeps shirts tucked in) Photo of the bag: (C) drehmomente.de/Nuernberg.





