5 June 2017



Watch manufacturer Zenith presented special edition for upcoming Ennstal-Classic oldtimer rally in Austria From 18 to 22 July, 220 oldtimers (construction date before 31 December 1972) will participate in the 25th Ennstal-Classic rally and 40 cars in the Racecar-Trophy. The rally starts in Gröbming and leads to Schladming, the Red Bull Ring (Racecar-Trophy), Steyr, Tauplitz and back to Gröbming through the alpine region of Styria and Upper Austria (schedule). Official timekeeper of the rally is watch manufacturer Zenith. Recently, the special rally edition 2017 'Chronomaster El Primero Ennstal-Classic' was presented by Zenith at haute horlogerie store Hübner in Vienna. Five items of the limited edition of 25 watches will be given to the winners of the Ennstal-Classic. Only one time, women were the winners of the Ennstal-Classic rally. This was 1994 in the second year of the Ennstal-Classic. In 2017, female drivers will start with cars like Bugatti (1928), BMW (1939), Jaguar (1954), Lancia (1957), Abarth (1963), Alfa Romeo (1964), Porsche (1971), or Maserati (1971) (starter lists Ennstal-Classic, Racecar-Trophy). fig. above: Alexander Seidl (CEO Zenith Austria and East Europe), Andrea Daum-Hübner and Astrid Stüger-Hübner (haute horlogerie store Hübner in Vienna), and Peter Ulm who is like the others on view at the image one of the participants of the Ennstal-Classic 2017. The picture was taken on 30 May at Hübner in Vienna. fig. below: Zenith 'Chronomaster El Primero Ennstal-Classic'. Photos: (C) Georg Aufreiter.





