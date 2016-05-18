28 December 2016

New Year's Eve 2016 playlist

Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz created the New Year's Eve playlist of music highlights which were released in 2016 and posted as tips on fashion.at/music: (Find the playlist on Spotify)

'Good Life' by ZHU; album 'Generationwhy'

'Life Itself' by Glass Animals, LP 'How to Be a Human Being'

'Action' ft Cat Power, Mike D by Cassius, album 'Ibifornia'

'Drinkee' by Sofi Tukker, EP 'Soft Animals'

Black Coffee Remix of 'In Common' by Alicia Keys (remix EP)

'BeFoUr' by Zayn; LP 'Mind of Mine'

'Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes)' by Britney Spears; album 'Glory'

'The Greatest' ft Kendrick Lamar by Sia

'Bonfire' ft ALMA by Felix Jaehn

'Shoes' by Deluxe; LP 'Stachelight'

Phantogram 'You Don't Get Me High Anymore'

'Cool Girl' by Tove Lo, album 'Lady Wood'

'Starboy' ft Daft Punk by The Weeknd, album 'Starboy'

Boys Noize 'Birthday' ft Hudson Mohawke, Spank Rock, album 'Mayday'

'Wolves' ft Sia, Vic Mensa by Kanye West, album 'The Life Of Pablo'

'Standing in the Rain' Action Bronson, Dan Auerbach, Mark Ronson; 'Suicide Squad: The Album' various artists

'Take It From Me' by Kongos; album 'Egomaniac'

'Giant' by Banks and Steelz; LP 'Anything But Words' '

Frankie Sinatra' by The Avalanches, album 'Wildflower'

#Music 'Gucci Coochie' by Die Antwoord; album 'Suck On This'

'Augustine' by Blood Orange, album 'Freetown Sound'

'Running' by Moderat, album 'III'

'Bergschrund' ft Nils Frahm by DJ Shadow, album 'The Mountain Will Fall'

'The Time Machine' by Jean-Michel Jarre, Boys Noize, album 'Electronica 1: The Time Machine'

'Bounty Hunters' Röyksopp, 'Star Wars Headspace' compilation

#Music 'C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l - Edit' by The Chemical Brothers

#Music 'Dye My Hair' by Alma, title track of new EP

'Herefore' (Roisto Remix) by Parcels

#Music 'Randy' by Justice, album 'Woman'

#Music 'Too Young' ft Rivers Cuomo, Pusha T by Zeds Dead, album 'Northern Lights'

'Pinku' by Baauer, debut album 'Aa'

'Can't You Tell' by How To Dress Well; album 'Care'

'Never Be Like You' by Flume; upcoming album 'Skin'

Bibio 'The Way You Talk' ft Gotye; album 'A Mineral Love'

'Beautiful People' ft Thom Yorke, album 'Under the Sun' by Mark Pritchard

'Run Sister Run' by Cass McCombs; LP 'Mangy Love'

'By Design' ft Andre Benjamin by Kid Cudi, album 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin''

'A-YO' by Lady Gaga, album 'Joanne'

'Desperado' by Rihanna; album 'Anti'

Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Dark Necessities', album 'The Getaway'

Paul Kalkbrenner remixed Leonard Cohen's 'You Want It Darker'

'Brace For Impact (Live A Little)' by Sturgill Simpson, album 'A Sailor's Guide to Earth'

'So Good' by Band of Skulls; album 'By Default'

'Turn Up' by The Heavy, second track LP 'Hurt & The Merciless'

'Zombies' by Childish Gambino, album 'Awaken, My Love!'

'Take It There' Massive Attack, Tricky, 3D; EP 'Ritual Spirit'

'Stretch Your Eyes' by Agnes Obel, album 'Citizen Of Glass'

'Ten Miles High' Róisín Murphy, album 'Take Her Up To Monto'

'Drawn' ft Little Dragon by De La Soul; LP 'and the Anonymous Nobody...'

'Burn The Witch' by Radiohead, album 'A Moon Shaped Pool'

'Sleepy Lagoon' by My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel; album '4th of July'

Commodo 'Floods', LP 'How What Time'

'Foam Island' by Darkstar

'The Ship' by Brian Eno; title track of the new album