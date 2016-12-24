|
24 December 2016
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 24 December 2016)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'Beneath With Me' ft Skylar Grey (Kaskade's V.4) by Kaskade + deadmau5
|2
|#Music 'Rennen' by Sohn, title track of the upcoming album (13 Jan)
|3
|#Music 'She's Mine Pt.2' by J. Cole, album '4 Your Eyez Only' (out now)
|4
|#Music 'By Design' ft Andre Benjamin by Kid Cudi, album 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'' (out now)
|5
|#Music 'Zombies' by Childish Gambino, album 'Awaken, My Love!' (out now)
|6
|#Music 'This Is My World' Esterly ft Austin Jenckes (movie 'Assassin's Creed', release starts 21 Dec in US, FR,...)
|7
|#Music Trending on Vimeo - ode to Levi's jeans '501's' by Fortunes
|8
|#Music 'Foldin Clothes' by J. Cole, album '4 Your Eyez Only' (out now)
|9
|#Music 'Blame' ft Diplo, Elliphant by Zeds Dead, album 'Northern Lights' (out now)
|10
|
#Music cover of The Weeknd's 'Starboy' by SHAED, Spotify Single
