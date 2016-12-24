collections
24 December 2016

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 24 December 2016)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Beneath With Me' ft Skylar Grey (Kaskade's V.4) by Kaskade + deadmau5
2 #Music 'Rennen' by Sohn, title track of the upcoming album (13 Jan)
3 #Music 'She's Mine Pt.2' by J. Cole, album '4 Your Eyez Only' (out now)
4 #Music 'By Design' ft Andre Benjamin by Kid Cudi, album 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'' (out now)
5 #Music 'Zombies' by Childish Gambino, album 'Awaken, My Love!' (out now)
6 #Music 'This Is My World' Esterly ft Austin Jenckes (movie 'Assassin's Creed', release starts 21 Dec in US, FR,...)
7 #Music Trending on Vimeo - ode to Levi's jeans '501's' by Fortunes
8 #Music 'Foldin Clothes' by J. Cole, album '4 Your Eyez Only' (out now)
9 #Music 'Blame' ft Diplo, Elliphant by Zeds Dead, album 'Northern Lights' (out now)
10

#Music cover of The Weeknd's 'Starboy' by SHAED, Spotify Single


