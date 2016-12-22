|
30 December 2016
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 30 December 2016)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music Sia 'The Greatest' ft Kendrick Lamar (KDA Remix) (out now)
|2
|#Music 'Surfin'' ft Pharrell Williams by Kid Cudi, album 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'' (out now)
|3
|#Music 'The Guide' ft Andre Benjamin by Kid Cudi, album 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'' (out now)
|4
|#Music SpotifyUKViral 'Hope' by Michael Giacchino; movie soundtrack 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
|5
|#Music Trending on Vimeo - ode to Levi's jeans '501's' by Fortunes
|6
|#Music video Bing Crosby, David Bowie 'The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth'
|7
|#Music video for French pop star YELLE's new song 'Ici and Maintenant' (Here and Now)
|8
|#Music 'Dear World,' by Nine Inch Nails, EP 'Not The Actual Events' (out now)
|9
|#Music 'Blame' ft Diplo, Elliphant by Zeds Dead, album 'Northern Lights' (out now)
|10
|
#Music cover of The Weeknd's 'Starboy' by SHAED, Spotify Single
