30 December 2016

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 30 December 2016)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music Sia 'The Greatest' ft Kendrick Lamar (KDA Remix) (out now)
2 #Music 'Surfin'' ft Pharrell Williams by Kid Cudi, album 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'' (out now)
3 #Music 'The Guide' ft Andre Benjamin by Kid Cudi, album 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'' (out now)
4 #Music SpotifyUKViral 'Hope' by Michael Giacchino; movie soundtrack 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
5 #Music Trending on Vimeo - ode to Levi's jeans '501's' by Fortunes
6 #Music video Bing Crosby, David Bowie 'The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth'
7 #Music video for French pop star YELLE's new song 'Ici and Maintenant' (Here and Now)
8 #Music 'Dear World,' by Nine Inch Nails, EP 'Not The Actual Events' (out now)
9 #Music 'Blame' ft Diplo, Elliphant by Zeds Dead, album 'Northern Lights' (out now)
10

#Music cover of The Weeknd's 'Starboy' by SHAED, Spotify Single


