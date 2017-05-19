19 May 2017



One of the top Austrian bands Bilderbuch collaborates with Asics for sneaker/art installation at 'Magic Life Tour' Bilderbuch is one of the few Austrian music productions which deliver singles and albums that can be heard even when the German lyrics are consumed rather as melody than meaningful text. Even without understanding the language of the partly provocative lyrics with sometimes almost impertinent text passages, the tracks are surprisingly well composed, played, sung and combine with lightness fresh pop and elements of avantgarde music. This is even the reason why Bilderbuch was mentioned by Fashionoffice at fashion.at/music during the last four years seven times - more often than every other Austrian band or musician; the latest posting concerned the track 'Babylon' from the album 'Magic Life' (released on 17 February). Currently, the band is on 'Magic Life Tour' and teamed up with Asics Tiger for an artwork for the stage. fig. left: Bilderbuch singer Maurice Ernst on stage in front of the Asics Tiger sneaker/art installation during the 'Magic Life Tour'. Photo: (C) Niko Ostermann. Right: Closer view of the Asics Tiger X Bilderbuch art installation. The idea for the art installation comes from the band after they've released the song 'sneakers4free'. The first concept was to apply 100 white sneakers at the stage scenery. Asics was convinced and contributed more than one thousand (1.200) 'Gel-Kayano Trainer'.









More music news>





