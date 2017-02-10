10 February 2017 Closer view at Lady Gaga's sunglasses worn at the new 'John Wayne' video



Director Jonas Akerlund's new spectacular video for 'John Wayne' by Lady Gaga counts after one day already around 1,5 million views on YouTube (video embedded below). The story can be described as sexy, witty hell ride of a badass couple on a horse, on motorbikes and in cars. One of the outfitters of the video is Diesel which appears prominently even with logo writing in the video when the camera makes a close up of Lady Gaga wearing the metal sunglasses by Diesel (image above); the name of the model is 'DL0233' and is available at Diesel stores and selected opticians. 'John Wayne' is from the album 'Joanne'. 'Joanne' is also the name of Lady Gaga's upcoming world tour - The Joanne World Tour, which starts in August in Canada and US before it comes in September to Europe (until end October); from November until December, Lady Gaga will perform in US.

