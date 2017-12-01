collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

1 December 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 1 December 2017)

Last 30 days

NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)

1 #Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (10 November)
2 #Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation' (17 November)
3 #Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'
4 #Music video #1 On Trending on YouTube 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, directed by Jason Koenig, filmed at Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol, Austria
5 #Music Kognitif Remix of 'My Burn' ft Sara Genn by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (out now)
6 #Music 'Closure' by Maroon 5, album 'Red Pill Blues' (out now)
7 #Music 'Seven Sticks of Dynamite' by Awolnation, album 'Here Come The Runts' (2 Feb 2018)
8 #Music 'Think' by Aretha Franklin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, album 'A Brand New Me' (out now)
9 #Music 'Always Ascending' by Franz Ferdinand, title track of the forthcoming album (9 Feb)
10 #Music Steve Ward Manipulation of 'Beat the Track' by Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers (out now)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz