|
1 December 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 1 December 2017)
Last 30 days
|NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)
|1
|#Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (10 November)
|2
|#Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation' (17 November)
|3
|#Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'
|4
|#Music video #1 On Trending on YouTube 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, directed by Jason Koenig, filmed at Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol, Austria
|5
|#Music Kognitif Remix of 'My Burn' ft Sara Genn by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (out now)
|6
|#Music 'Closure' by Maroon 5, album 'Red Pill Blues' (out now)
|7
|#Music 'Seven Sticks of Dynamite' by Awolnation, album 'Here Come The Runts' (2 Feb 2018)
|8
| #Music 'Think' by Aretha Franklin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, album 'A Brand New Me' (out now)
|9
|#Music 'Always Ascending' by Franz Ferdinand, title track of the forthcoming album (9 Feb)
|10
|#Music Steve Ward Manipulation of 'Beat the Track' by Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers (out now)
More music news>