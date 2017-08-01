collections
1 August 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 1 August 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music video by Ada Bligaard Søby interprets experiences of refugees 'Blk & Wht' by Zebra Katz
2 #Music at SpotifyCharts USViral50 'Woman' ft The Dap-Kings by Kesha, album 'Rainbow' (11 Aug)
3 #Music Pitchfork Best New Track 'Boys' by Charli XCX (video appearance: Diplo, Mark Ronson, Will.I.Am,...)
4 #Music 'From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew' ft Lalah Hathaway by Mr Jukes, album 'God First' (out now)
5 #Music '$4,000,000' ft Bad Royal, Ma$e, Big Gigantic by Steva Aoki; LP 'Steve Aoki Presents Kolony' (released today)
6 #Music 'Nuggets' ft Bonzai by Mura Masa, album 'Mura Masa' (out now)
7 #Music Van Halen's 'Right Now' covered by Classixx, 'iL Loosies: B-Sides, Remixes and Other Rarities' (out now)
8 #Music 'This Isn't The Place' by Nine Inch Nails, EP 'Add Violence' (21 July)
9 #Music dance video 'Deadcrush' by alt-J, album 'Relaxer' (out now)
10 #Music 'Sunrise (Always Comes Around)' ft Liela Moss by UNKLE, album 'The Road: Part 1' (18 Aug)


