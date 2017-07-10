collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

10 July 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 10 July 2017)

Last 30 days

NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)

1 #Music 'I Only Lie When I Love You' by Royal Blood, album 'How Did We Get So Dark?' (16 June)
2 #Music 'Sober' by Lorde, album 'Melodrama' (16 June)
3 #Music 'Exhumed' by Zola Jesus, album 'Okovi' (8 Sept)
4 #Music 'The Way You Used To Do' by Queens Of The Stone Age, album 'Villains' (25 August)
5 #Music 'Non Believer' by London Grammar, album 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing' (out now)
6 #Music video 'Row Your Boat' new single by Yelawolf
7 #Music 'Go Baby Go' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)
8 #Music 'Chocolate' ft Trozé by Big Boi, album 'Boomiverse' (16 June)
9 #Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer (released today)
10 #Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz