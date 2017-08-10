collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

10 August 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 10 August 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Alala' by Populous; album 'Azulejos' (out now)
2 #Music 'Moment' by King Henry and Rhye
3 #Music playlist 'G-Mix: 2D' by Gorillaz ft. Mossy., Count Counsellor, Oshi,...
4 #Music video 'England Lost' by Mick Jagger; article about the political message of the song
5 #Music 'Havana' by Camila Cabello ft Young Thug, upcoming debut album 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.'
6 #Music video by Ada Bligaard Søby interprets experiences of refugees 'Blk & Wht' by Zebra Katz
7 #Music Pitchfork Best New Track 'Boys' by Charli XCX (video appearance: Diplo, Mark Ronson, Will.I.Am,...)
8 #Music video 'I Feel Everything' by Cara Delevingne, produced by Pharrell Williams, song from her new movie directed by Luc Besson
9 #Music electronic dance beats 'Gender' by Berlin-based duo Skinnerbox, EP 'Gender' (out now)
10 #Music 'Rumors' by Joywave, album 'Content'


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz