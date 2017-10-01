|
11 October 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 11 October 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music video 'Los Ageless' by St. Vincent, album 'MASSEDUCTION' (13 Oct)
|2
|#Music video 'Drink I'm Sippin On' by Yaeji, EP 'EP2' (3 Nov)
|3
|#Music video 'Bluebirds Over the Mountain' by Robert Plant ft Chrissie Hynde, album 'Carry Fire' (13 Oct)
|4
|#Music 'The Calling' by The Killers, album 'Wonderful Wonderful' (out now)
|5
|#Music 'Press Enter To Exit' by The Horrors, album 'V'
|6
|#Music 'Everybody Knows' by Kimbra, album 'Primal Heart' (announced to come in 2018)
|7
|#Music 'I Wanna Be Like You' by French-Cuban twin-sisters Ibeyi, album 'Ash' (released today)
|8
|#Music video directed by Jonas Åkerlund, wardrobe B. Åkerlund 'A Little Work' by Fergie, album 'Double Dutchess' (out now)
|9
|#Music 'Almost Human' by Lauren Daigle, soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, Benjamin Wallfisch for movie 'Blade Runner 2049'
|10
|#Music video 'Mad As Hell' by U.S. Girls
More music news>