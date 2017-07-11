|
11 July 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 11 July 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music new at SpotifyUSViral 'Unforgettable' by French Montana ft Swae Lee
|2
|#Music 'Signs of Life' by Arcade Fire, album 'Everything Now' (28 July)
|3
|#Music video (collaboration with Raf Simons for Calvin Klein) 'I Dare You' by The xx
|4
|#Music 'Man of War' by Radiohead, album 'OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017' (out now)
|5
|#Music visualizer for new song 'Give It To Ya' ft. ABRA by Josh Pan
|6
|#Music 'Cash Out' by Calvin Harris ft. ScHoolboy Q, PARTYNEXTDOOR, D.R.A.M), album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' (released today)
|7
|#Music 'Big Fish' by Vince Staples, album 'Big Fish Theory' (out now)
|8
|#Music video 'Feels' ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean by Calvin Harris, album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' (released today)
|9
|#Music 'Systematic' ft. Nas by DJ Shadow, EP 'The Mountain Has Fallen' (released today)
|10
|#Music 'Going to a Place' by Joywave, sophomore album 'Content' (28 July)
