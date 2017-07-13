|
13 July 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 13 July 2017)
Last 30 days
|NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)
|1
|#Music 'The Way You Used To Do' by Queens Of The Stone Age, album 'Villains' (25 August)
|2
|#Music 'Non Believer' by London Grammar, album 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing' (out now)
|3
|#Music 'Sober' by Lorde, album 'Melodrama' (16 June)
|4
|#Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer (released today)
|5
|#Music video 'Row Your Boat' new single by Yelawolf
|6
|#Music 'I Only Lie When I Love You' by Royal Blood, album 'How Did We Get So Dark?' (16 June)
|7
|#Music 'Exhumed' by Zola Jesus, album 'Okovi' (8 Sept)
|8
|#Music 'Go Baby Go' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)
|9
|#Music 'Chocolate' ft Trozé by Big Boi, album 'Boomiverse' (16 June)
|10
|#Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)
More music news>