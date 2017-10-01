collections
14 October 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 14 October 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Almost Human' by Lauren Daigle, soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, Benjamin Wallfisch for movie 'Blade Runner 2049'
2 #Music 'How Long' by Charlie Puth, album 'Voicenotes' (release in 2018)
3 #Music video 'Mad As Hell' by U.S. Girls
4 #Music video 'Los Ageless' by St. Vincent, album 'MASSEDUCTION' (13 Oct)
5 #Music video 'Drink I'm Sippin On' by Yaeji, EP 'EP2' (3 Nov)
6 #Music 'Repeat' ft. Samantha Urbani by CID RIM (Austrian producer, drummer Clemens Bacher), album 'Material' (20 Oct)
7 #Music video 'Treasure Map' by Bonnie Prince Billie for nature-adventure documentary 'The Lure'
8 #Music 'Wall Of Glass' by Liam Gallagher, album 'As You Were' (out now)
9 #Music video 'Bluebirds Over the Mountain' by Robert Plant ft Chrissie Hynde, album 'Carry Fire' (13 Oct)
10 #Music 'Press Enter To Exit' by The Horrors, album 'V'


