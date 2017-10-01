|
14 October 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 14 October 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'Almost Human' by Lauren Daigle, soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, Benjamin Wallfisch for movie 'Blade Runner 2049'
|2
|#Music 'How Long' by Charlie Puth, album 'Voicenotes' (release in 2018)
|3
|#Music video 'Mad As Hell' by U.S. Girls
|4
|#Music video 'Los Ageless' by St. Vincent, album 'MASSEDUCTION' (13 Oct)
|5
|#Music video 'Drink I'm Sippin On' by Yaeji, EP 'EP2' (3 Nov)
|6
|#Music 'Repeat' ft. Samantha Urbani by CID RIM (Austrian producer, drummer Clemens Bacher), album 'Material' (20 Oct)
|7
|#Music video 'Treasure Map' by Bonnie Prince Billie for nature-adventure documentary 'The Lure'
|8
|#Music 'Wall Of Glass' by Liam Gallagher, album 'As You Were' (out now)
|9
|#Music video 'Bluebirds Over the Mountain' by Robert Plant ft Chrissie Hynde, album 'Carry Fire' (13 Oct)
|10
|#Music 'Press Enter To Exit' by The Horrors, album 'V'
