15 November 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 15 November 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'Always Ascending' by Franz Ferdinand, title track of the forthcoming album (9 Feb)
|2
|#Music 'Mystery of Love' by Sufjan Stevens, soundtrack 'Call Me By Your Name' (movie release 24 Nov)
|3
|#Music new song 'Taste' by Rhye
|4
|#Music Steve Ward Manipulation of 'Beat the Track' by Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers (out now)
|5
|#Music 'Go As You Are' by Curtis Harding, album 'Face Your Fear'
|6
|#Music 'Motion in Field' by Tom Rogerson & Brian Eno, album 'Finding Shore' (8 Dec)
|7
|#Music video (directed, produced by DanceOn) 'Taste' by Rhye, from sophomore album (release early 2018)
|8
|#Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary'
|9
|#Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation' (17 November)
|10
|#Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'
