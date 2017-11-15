collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

15 November 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 15 November 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Always Ascending' by Franz Ferdinand, title track of the forthcoming album (9 Feb)
2 #Music 'Mystery of Love' by Sufjan Stevens, soundtrack 'Call Me By Your Name' (movie release 24 Nov)
3 #Music new song 'Taste' by Rhye
4 #Music Steve Ward Manipulation of 'Beat the Track' by Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers (out now)
5 #Music 'Go As You Are' by Curtis Harding, album 'Face Your Fear'
6 #Music 'Motion in Field' by Tom Rogerson & Brian Eno, album 'Finding Shore' (8 Dec)
7 #Music video (directed, produced by DanceOn) 'Taste' by Rhye, from sophomore album (release early 2018)
8 #Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary'
9 #Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation' (17 November)
10 #Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz