|
15 April 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 15 April 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'Double Roses' by Karen Elson, title track of the new album (released today)
|2
|#Music cover of 'A Taste of Honey' by The Shins, album 'Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle' (released today)
|3
|#Music 'The One 2' by !!! (Chk Chk Chk), album 'Shake The Shudder' (19 May)
|4
|#Music 'Fire' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (16 June)
|5
|#Music 'Angels/Your Love' ft BJ the Chicago Kid by Mr Jukes, album 'God First' (9 Jun)
|6
|#Music 'This Song' ft Rostam by RAC, new album announced for summer
|7
|#Music new single 'Interpassion' by French duo Yelle
|8
|#Music 'Numb the Pain' (with Craig Walker) by Booka Shade, album 'Galvany Street' (out now)
|9
|#Music underwater ballet video 'I Got You' by Seramic, nominated for Berlin Music Video Awards 2017, VimeoStaffPick
|10
|#Music 'Hell and High Water' by Karen Elson, album 'Double Roses'
More music news>