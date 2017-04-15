collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

15 April 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 15 April 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Double Roses' by Karen Elson, title track of the new album (released today)
2 #Music cover of 'A Taste of Honey' by The Shins, album 'Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle' (released today)
3 #Music 'The One 2' by !!! (Chk Chk Chk), album 'Shake The Shudder' (19 May)
4 #Music 'Fire' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (16 June)
5 #Music 'Angels/Your Love' ft BJ the Chicago Kid by Mr Jukes, album 'God First' (9 Jun)
6 #Music 'This Song' ft Rostam by RAC, new album announced for summer
7 #Music new single 'Interpassion' by French duo Yelle
8 #Music 'Numb the Pain' (with Craig Walker) by Booka Shade, album 'Galvany Street' (out now)
9 #Music underwater ballet video 'I Got You' by Seramic, nominated for Berlin Music Video Awards 2017, VimeoStaffPick
10 #Music 'Hell and High Water' by Karen Elson, album 'Double Roses'


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz