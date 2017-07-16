|
16 July 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Last 30 days
|NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)
|1
|#Music 'The Way You Used To Do' by Queens Of The Stone Age, album 'Villains' (25 August)
|2
|#Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer (released today)
|3
|#Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)
|4
|#Music 'Go Baby Go' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)
|5
|#Music dance video 'Directions' by Ane Brun, album 'When I'm Free' (released 2015)
|6
|#Music 'Signs' by Drake (premiered at Louis Vuitton menswear SS18 show in Paris)
|7
|#Music 'Signs of Life' by Arcade Fire, album 'Everything Now' (28 July)
|8
|#Music visualizer for new song 'Give It To Ya' ft. ABRA by Josh Pan
|9
|#Music Big Boi 'Mic Jack' ft Adam Levine, Scar, Sleepy Brown, album 'Boomiverse' (out now)
|10
|#Music new at SpotifyUSViral 'Unforgettable' by French Montana ft Swae Lee
