17 February 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 17 February 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music video 'Let's Work It Out' by Texas, album 'Jump On Board' (21 Apr)
2 #Music video 'Anymore' by Goldfrapp (album 'Silver Eye' 31 Mar) and interview with the musician
3 #Music 'Queen' by Flint Eastwood, 'Broke Royalty' EP (release in spring)
4 #Music 'No Running From Me' by Toulouse, soundtrack movie 'Fifty Shades Darker'
5 #Music 'home' (Joywave rework) by morgxn, announces upcoming debut EP 'Vital'
6 #Music 'Face It' ft Khazali by VUURWERK, 2nd single of forthcoming debut album
7 #Music artful, stylish video 'Venus Fly' ft. Janelle Monáe by Grimes, album 'Art Angels'
8 #Music 'Show Me' by Kid Froopy, from Zeds Dead 'Deadeats Compilation 1', various artists
9 #Music 'Controller' ft Faris Badwan by Hercules and Love Affair, announce new album
10 #Music 'Pray' ft Rooty by JRY, soundtrack 'Fifty Shades Darker'


