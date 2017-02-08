|
17 February 2017
|1
|#Music video 'Let's Work It Out' by Texas, album 'Jump On Board' (21 Apr)
|2
|#Music video 'Anymore' by Goldfrapp (album 'Silver Eye' 31 Mar) and interview with the musician
|3
|#Music 'Queen' by Flint Eastwood, 'Broke Royalty' EP (release in spring)
|4
|#Music 'No Running From Me' by Toulouse, soundtrack movie 'Fifty Shades Darker'
|5
|#Music 'home' (Joywave rework) by morgxn, announces upcoming debut EP 'Vital'
|6
|#Music 'Face It' ft Khazali by VUURWERK, 2nd single of forthcoming debut album
|7
|#Music artful, stylish video 'Venus Fly' ft. Janelle Monáe by Grimes, album 'Art Angels'
|8
|#Music 'Show Me' by Kid Froopy, from Zeds Dead 'Deadeats Compilation 1', various artists
|9
|#Music 'Controller' ft Faris Badwan by Hercules and Love Affair, announce new album
|10
|#Music 'Pray' ft Rooty by JRY, soundtrack 'Fifty Shades Darker'
