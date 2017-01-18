|
18 January 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 18 January 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music video inspired by Steven Meisel's campaign for Calvin Klein 'Comfort Fit' by Evvol
|2
|#Music Top at SpotifyViral50UK charts 'Shape Of You' by Ed Sheeran
|3
|#Music 'City Of Stars' ft Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling by Justin Hurwitz, 'La La Land' soundtrack
|4
|#Music 'Sweet F'in Love' by Alicia Keys, produced by Kaytranada
|5
|#Music 'One Night While Hunting For Faeries...' by The Flaming Lips, album 'Oczy Mlody' (released today)
|6
|#Music 'Wild Fire' by Laura Marling, album 'Semper Femina' (10 March)
|7
|#Music '17' by Boss Hog, album 'Brood X' (24 Mar on In The Red Records)
|8
|#Music 'Lips' by The xx, album 'I See You' (released today)
|9
|#Music video 'All About Me' by Syd, upcoming album 'Fin'
|10
|
#Music 'Gold' by Iggy Pop, soundtrack 'Gold' (movie release end Jan in US, April in DE, FR,...)
