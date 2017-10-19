|
19 October 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 19 October 2017)
Last 30 days
|NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)
|1
|#Music 'Press Enter To Exit' by The Horrors, album 'V'
|2
|#Music 'The Calling' by The Killers, album 'Wonderful Wonderful' (out now)
|3
|#Music Beatles' cover 'Come Together' by Gary Clark Jr., used for trailer 'Justice League' (movie release Nov)
|4
|#Music video directed by Jonas Åkerlund, wardrobe B. Åkerlund 'A Little Work' by Fergie, album 'Double Dutchess' (out now)
|5
|#Music video 'Bluebirds Over the Mountain' by Robert Plant ft Chrissie Hynde, album 'Carry Fire' (13 Oct)
|6
|#Music 'Spent the Day in Bed' by Morrissey, album 'Low In High School' (17 Nov)
|7
|#Music 'Ask Me To Stay' by Jessica Boudreaux (of Summer Cannibals), debut solo LP 'No Fury' (3 Nov)
|8
|#Music street dance video 'Get Low' by Zedd and Liam Payne in the streets of London
|9
|#Music 'I Wanna Be Like You' by French-Cuban twin-sisters Ibeyi, album 'Ash' (released today)
|10
|#Music video with Kendall Jenner, wardrobe Carine Roitfeld 'Enchanté (Carine)' ft. Axl Jack by Fergie, album 'Double Dutchess' (released today)
