collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

19 November 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 19 November 2017)

Last 30 days

NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)

1 #Music 'Always Ascending' by Franz Ferdinand, title track of the forthcoming album (9 Feb)
2 #Music new song 'Taste' by Rhye
3 #Music 'Go As You Are' by Curtis Harding, album 'Face Your Fear'
4 #Music Steve Ward Manipulation of 'Beat the Track' by Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers (out now)
5 #Music 'Motion in Field' by Tom Rogerson & Brian Eno, album 'Finding Shore' (8 Dec)
6 #Music 'Frozen' ft Method Man, Killa Priest, Chris Rivers by Wu-Tang Clan, album 'The Saga Continues' (out now)
7 #Music 'Carving Up the World Again...a wall and not a fence' by Robert Plant, album 'Carry Fire' (out now)
8 #Music 'Little Dark Age' by MGMT, title track of the forthcoming album
9 #Music 'Carry Fire' by Robert Plant, title track of the new album (out now)
10 #Music 'Dreams' Colors Mix by Beck, album 'Colors' (out now)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz