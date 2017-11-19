|
19 November 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 19 November 2017)
Last 30 days
|NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)
|1
|#Music 'Always Ascending' by Franz Ferdinand, title track of the forthcoming album (9 Feb)
|2
|#Music new song 'Taste' by Rhye
|3
|#Music 'Go As You Are' by Curtis Harding, album 'Face Your Fear'
|4
|#Music Steve Ward Manipulation of 'Beat the Track' by Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers (out now)
|5
|#Music 'Motion in Field' by Tom Rogerson & Brian Eno, album 'Finding Shore' (8 Dec)
|6
|#Music 'Frozen' ft Method Man, Killa Priest, Chris Rivers by Wu-Tang Clan, album 'The Saga Continues' (out now)
|7
|#Music 'Carving Up the World Again...a wall and not a fence' by Robert Plant, album 'Carry Fire' (out now)
|8
|#Music 'Little Dark Age' by MGMT, title track of the forthcoming album
|9
|#Music 'Carry Fire' by Robert Plant, title track of the new album (out now)
|10
|#Music 'Dreams' Colors Mix by Beck, album 'Colors' (out now)
