collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

19 July 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 19 July 2017)

Last 30 days

NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)

1 #Music visualizer for new song 'Give It To Ya' ft. ABRA by Josh Pan
2 #Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer (released today)
3 #Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)
4 #Music 'Systematic' ft. Nas by DJ Shadow, EP 'The Mountain Has Fallen' (released today)
5 #Music dance video 'Directions' by Ane Brun, album 'When I'm Free' (released 2015)
6 #Music 'Signs' by Drake (premiered at Louis Vuitton menswear SS18 show in Paris)
7 #Music 'Going to a Place' by Joywave, sophomore album 'Content' (28 July)
8 #Music 'Signs of Life' by Arcade Fire, album 'Everything Now' (28 July)
9 #Music Big Boi 'Mic Jack' ft Adam Levine, Scar, Sleepy Brown, album 'Boomiverse' (out now)
10 #Music dance video 'Please' by Rhye (new single out now; on tour in EU, Asia)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz