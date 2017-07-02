collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

2 July 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 2 July 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Signs' by Drake (premiered at Louis Vuitton menswear SS18 show in Paris)
2 #Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer
3 #Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)
4 #Music dance video 'Directions' by Ane Brun, album 'When I'm Free' (released 2015)
5 #Music 'Moontalk' by Laurel Halo, album 'Dust' (out now)
6 #Music Top on SpotifyViralUK 'Wild Thoughts' ft Rihanna, Bryson Tiller by DJ Khaled, album 'Grateful' (out now)
7 #Music video for Ellie Goulding X Deichmann SS17 shoe collection 'Something In The Way You Move'
8 #Music 'The Way You Used To Do' by Queens Of The Stone Age, album 'Villains' (25 August)
9 #Music Big Boi 'Mic Jack' ft Adam Levine, Scar, Sleepy Brown, album 'Boomiverse' (out now)
10 #Music 'Oo La La' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz