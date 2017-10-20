collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

20 October 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 20 October 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Wall Of Glass' by Liam Gallagher, album 'As You Were' (out now)
2 #Music new single 'Crawl' by Joseph J. Jones
3 #Music 'Passion' by Awolnation (released today)
4 #Music 'Carving Up the World Again...a wall and not a fence' by Robert Plant, album 'Carry Fire' (out now)
5 #Music video 'Treasure Map' by Bonnie Prince Billie for nature-adventure documentary 'The Lure'
6 #Music 'Repeat' ft. Samantha Urbani by CID RIM (Austrian producer, drummer Clemens Bacher), album 'Material' (20 Oct)
7 #Music 'How Long' by Charlie Puth, album 'Voicenotes' (release in 2018)
8 #Music 'Dreams' Colors Mix by Beck, album 'Colors' (out now)
9 #Music 'Frozen' ft Method Man, Killa Priest, Chris Rivers by Wu-Tang Clan, album 'The Saga Continues' (out now)
10 #Music 'Carry Fire' by Robert Plant, title track of the new album (out now)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz