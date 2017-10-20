|
20 October 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 20 October 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'Wall Of Glass' by Liam Gallagher, album 'As You Were' (out now)
|2
|#Music new single 'Crawl' by Joseph J. Jones
|3
|#Music 'Passion' by Awolnation (released today)
|4
|#Music 'Carving Up the World Again...a wall and not a fence' by Robert Plant, album 'Carry Fire' (out now)
|5
|#Music video 'Treasure Map' by Bonnie Prince Billie for nature-adventure documentary 'The Lure'
|6
|#Music 'Repeat' ft. Samantha Urbani by CID RIM (Austrian producer, drummer Clemens Bacher), album 'Material' (20 Oct)
|7
|#Music 'How Long' by Charlie Puth, album 'Voicenotes' (release in 2018)
|8
|#Music 'Dreams' Colors Mix by Beck, album 'Colors' (out now)
|9
|#Music 'Frozen' ft Method Man, Killa Priest, Chris Rivers by Wu-Tang Clan, album 'The Saga Continues' (out now)
|10
|#Music 'Carry Fire' by Robert Plant, title track of the new album (out now)
