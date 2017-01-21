collections
21 January 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 21 January 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music video inspired by Steven Meisel's campaign for Calvin Klein 'Comfort Fit' by Evvol
2 #Music 'One Night While Hunting For Faeries...' by The Flaming Lips, album 'Oczy Mlody' (released today)
3 #Music Top at SpotifyViral50UK charts 'Shape Of You' by Ed Sheeran
4 #Music 'Lips' by The xx, album 'I See You' (released today)
5 #Music 'Gold' by Iggy Pop, soundtrack 'Gold' (movie release end Jan in US, April in DE, FR,...)
6 #Music at SpotifyUSViral 'Another Day Of Sun' by 'La La Land' movie cast, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
7 #Music at SpotifyUSViral 'Also sprach Zarathustra' Prelude (Sonnenaufgang) composed by Richard Strauss
8 #Music lyric video 'Troubled Times' by Green Day, album 'Revolution Radio'
9 #Music 'Not Afraid Anymore' by Halsey, 'Fifty Shades Darker' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
10

#Music 'Sweet F'in Love' by Alicia Keys, produced by Kaytranada


