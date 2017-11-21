|
21 November 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 21 November 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music Kognitif Remix of 'My Burn' ft Sara Genn by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (out now)
|2
|#Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary'
|3
|#Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'
|4
|#Music 'Seven Sticks of Dynamite' by Awolnation, album 'Here Come The Runts' (2 Feb 2018)
|5
|#Music 'Closure' by Maroon 5, album 'Red Pill Blues' (out now)
|6
|#Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation' (17 November)
|7
|#Music video #1 On Trending on YouTube 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, directed by Jason Koenig, filmed at Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol, Austria
|8
|#Music video referencing 80ies style 'Let's Make Out' by Dream Wife, self-titled debut album (26 Jan 2018)
|9
|#Music video 'When I Was Young' by MØ
|10
|#Music 'Mona Lisa' by Gregory Porter, album 'Nat "King" Cole & Me' (out now)
More music news>