21 November 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 21 November 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music Kognitif Remix of 'My Burn' ft Sara Genn by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (out now)
2 #Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary'
3 #Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'
4 #Music 'Seven Sticks of Dynamite' by Awolnation, album 'Here Come The Runts' (2 Feb 2018)
5 #Music 'Closure' by Maroon 5, album 'Red Pill Blues' (out now)
6 #Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation' (17 November)
7 #Music video #1 On Trending on YouTube 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, directed by Jason Koenig, filmed at Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol, Austria
8 #Music video referencing 80ies style 'Let's Make Out' by Dream Wife, self-titled debut album (26 Jan 2018)
9 #Music video 'When I Was Young' by MØ
10 #Music 'Mona Lisa' by Gregory Porter, album 'Nat "King" Cole & Me' (out now)


