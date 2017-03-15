collections
22 March 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 22 March 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music SpotifyUKViral 'Running Wild' by Robert Parker, album 'Awakening' (out now)
2 #Music video 'Did You Really Say No' ft Vanessa Paradis by Oren Lavie, 'Bedroom Crimes' LP (12 May)
3 #Music from SpotifyViralCharts 'Belle' Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Ensemble Beauty and the Beast (movie soundtrack)
4 #Music 'Don't Pass Me By' by Laura Marling, album 'Semper Femina' (out now)
5 #Music video 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons, from the upcoming new album
6 #Music 'Into the Blue' by Lydia Ainsworth, album 'Darling of the Afterglow' (31 Mar)
7 #Music 'TG4M' by Zara Larsson, album 'So Good' (released today)
8 #Music 'Nightcrawler' by ZHU, announces project 'The Blacklizt'
9 #Music 'In the Morning' by Jaded (released today)
10 #Music 'Pleasure' by Feist, title track of the new album (28 April)


