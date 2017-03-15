|
22 March 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
|1
|#Music SpotifyUKViral 'Running Wild' by Robert Parker, album 'Awakening' (out now)
|2
|#Music video 'Did You Really Say No' ft Vanessa Paradis by Oren Lavie, 'Bedroom Crimes' LP (12 May)
|3
|#Music from SpotifyViralCharts 'Belle' Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Ensemble Beauty and the Beast (movie soundtrack)
|4
|#Music 'Don't Pass Me By' by Laura Marling, album 'Semper Femina' (out now)
|5
|#Music video 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons, from the upcoming new album
|6
|#Music 'Into the Blue' by Lydia Ainsworth, album 'Darling of the Afterglow' (31 Mar)
|7
|#Music 'TG4M' by Zara Larsson, album 'So Good' (released today)
|8
|#Music 'Nightcrawler' by ZHU, announces project 'The Blacklizt'
|9
|#Music 'In the Morning' by Jaded (released today)
|10
|#Music 'Pleasure' by Feist, title track of the new album (28 April)
