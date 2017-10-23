|
23 October 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'Carving Up the World Again...a wall and not a fence' by Robert Plant, album 'Carry Fire' (out now)
|2
|#Music 'Wall Of Glass' by Liam Gallagher, album 'As You Were' (out now)
|3
|#Music 'Dreams' Colors Mix by Beck, album 'Colors' (out now)
|4
|#Music 'Passion' by Awolnation (released today)
|5
|#Music new single 'Crawl' by Joseph J. Jones
|6
|#Music 'Frozen' ft Method Man, Killa Priest, Chris Rivers by Wu-Tang Clan, album 'The Saga Continues' (out now)
|7
|#Music 'Carry Fire' by Robert Plant, title track of the new album (out now)
|8
| #Music 'Wallowa Lake Monster' by Sufjan Stevens, album 'The Greatest Gift' (24 Nov)
|9
|#Music 'Happy Hour' by Weezer, album 'Pacific Daydream' (27 Oct)
|10
| #Music 'Little Dark Age' by MGMT, title track of the forthcoming album
