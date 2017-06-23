collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

23 June 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 23 June 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Sober' by Lorde, album 'Melodrama' (16 June)
2 #Music video 'Row Your Boat' new single by Yelawolf
3 #Music 'Chocolate' ft Trozé by Big Boi, album 'Boomiverse' (16 June)
4 #Music 'Non Believer' by London Grammar, album 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing' (out now)
5 #Music 'I Only Lie When I Love You' by Royal Blood, album 'How Did We Get So Dark?' (16 June)
6 #Music 'Exhumed' by Zola Jesus, album 'Okovi' (8 Sept)
7 #Music 'The Way You Used To Do' by Queens Of The Stone Age, album 'Villains' (25 August)
8 #Music 'Go Baby Go' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)
9 #Music Big Boi 'Mic Jack' ft Adam Levine, Scar, Sleepy Brown, album 'Boomiverse' (out now)
10 #Music 'Cherrybomb' by Dan Auerbach, album 'Waiting on a Song' (out now)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz