|
26 July 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 26 July 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew' ft Lalah Hathaway by Mr Jukes, album 'God First' (out now)
|2
|#Music dance video 'Deadcrush' by alt-J, album 'Relaxer' (out now)
|3
|#Music Van Halen's 'Right Now' covered by Classixx, 'iL Loosies: B-Sides, Remixes and Other Rarities' (out now)
|4
|#Music 'Nuggets' ft Bonzai by Mura Masa, album 'Mura Masa' (out now)
|5
|#Music 'Electric Blue' by Arcade Fire, album 'Everything Now' (28 Jul)
|6
|#Music 'This Isn't The Place' by Nine Inch Nails, EP 'Add Violence' (21 July)
|7
|#Music 'Sunrise (Always Comes Around)' ft Liela Moss by UNKLE, album 'The Road: Part 1' (18 Aug)
|8
|#Music '$4,000,000' ft Bad Royal, Ma$e, Big Gigantic by Steva Aoki; LP 'Steve Aoki Presents Kolony' (released today)
|9
|#Music 'When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing' by Lana Del Rey, album 'Lust For Life' (out now)
|10
|#Music 'Teenage Witch' by Suzi Wu, 'Teenage Witch' EP (8 Sept)
