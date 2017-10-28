collections
28 October 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 28 October 2017)

Last 30 days

NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)

1 #Music 'Wall Of Glass' by Liam Gallagher, album 'As You Were' (out now)
2 #Music new single 'Crawl' by Joseph J. Jones
3 #Music 'Carving Up the World Again...a wall and not a fence' by Robert Plant, album 'Carry Fire' (out now)
4 #Music 'Passion' by Awolnation (released today)
5 #Music 'Dreams' Colors Mix by Beck, album 'Colors' (out now)
6 #Music video 'Bluebirds Over the Mountain' by Robert Plant ft Chrissie Hynde, album 'Carry Fire' (13 Oct)
7 #Music 'Frozen' ft Method Man, Killa Priest, Chris Rivers by Wu-Tang Clan, album 'The Saga Continues' (out now)
8 #Music 'The Calling' by The Killers, album 'Wonderful Wonderful' (out now)
9 #Music 'Press Enter To Exit' by The Horrors, album 'V'
10 #Music video directed by Jonas Åkerlund, wardrobe B. Åkerlund 'A Little Work' by Fergie, album 'Double Dutchess' (out now)


