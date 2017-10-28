|
28 October 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 28 October 2017)
Last 30 days
|NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)
|1
|#Music 'Wall Of Glass' by Liam Gallagher, album 'As You Were' (out now)
|2
|#Music new single 'Crawl' by Joseph J. Jones
|3
|#Music 'Carving Up the World Again...a wall and not a fence' by Robert Plant, album 'Carry Fire' (out now)
|4
|#Music 'Passion' by Awolnation (released today)
|5
|#Music 'Dreams' Colors Mix by Beck, album 'Colors' (out now)
|6
|#Music video 'Bluebirds Over the Mountain' by Robert Plant ft Chrissie Hynde, album 'Carry Fire' (13 Oct)
|7
|#Music 'Frozen' ft Method Man, Killa Priest, Chris Rivers by Wu-Tang Clan, album 'The Saga Continues' (out now)
|8
|#Music 'The Calling' by The Killers, album 'Wonderful Wonderful' (out now)
|9
|#Music 'Press Enter To Exit' by The Horrors, album 'V'
|10
|#Music video directed by Jonas Åkerlund, wardrobe B. Åkerlund 'A Little Work' by Fergie, album 'Double Dutchess' (out now)
