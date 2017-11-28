|
28 November 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Last 30 days
|NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)
|1
|#Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (10 November)
|2
|#Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation' (17 November)
|3
|#Music 'Always Ascending' by Franz Ferdinand, title track of the forthcoming album (9 Feb)
|4
|#Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'
|5
|#Music new song 'Taste' by Rhye
|6
|#Music 'Go As You Are' by Curtis Harding, album 'Face Your Fear'
|7
|#Music Steve Ward Manipulation of 'Beat the Track' by Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers (out now)
|8
|#Music video #1 On Trending on YouTube 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, directed by Jason Koenig, filmed at Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol, Austria
|9
|#Music 'Motion in Field' by Tom Rogerson & Brian Eno, album 'Finding Shore' (8 Dec)
|10
|#Music Kognitif Remix of 'My Burn' ft Sara Genn by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (out now)
