28 November 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 28 November 2017)

Last 30 days

NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)

1 #Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (10 November)
2 #Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation' (17 November)
3 #Music 'Always Ascending' by Franz Ferdinand, title track of the forthcoming album (9 Feb)
4 #Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'
5 #Music new song 'Taste' by Rhye
6 #Music 'Go As You Are' by Curtis Harding, album 'Face Your Fear'
7 #Music Steve Ward Manipulation of 'Beat the Track' by Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers (out now)
8 #Music video #1 On Trending on YouTube 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, directed by Jason Koenig, filmed at Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol, Austria
9 #Music 'Motion in Field' by Tom Rogerson & Brian Eno, album 'Finding Shore' (8 Dec)
10 #Music Kognitif Remix of 'My Burn' ft Sara Genn by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (out now)


