|
28 September 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 28 September 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'Ask Me To Stay' by Jessica Boudreaux (of Summer Cannibals), debut solo LP 'No Fury' (3 Nov)
|2
|#Music Beatles' cover 'Come Together' by Gary Clark Jr., used for trailer 'Justice League' (movie release Nov)
|3
|#Music street dance video 'Get Low' by Zedd and Liam Payne in the streets of London
|4
|#Music 'Spent the Day in Bed' by Morrissey, album 'Low In High School' (17 Nov)
|5
|#Music video 'Deadly Valentine' by Charlotte Gainsbourg, album 'Rest' (17 Nov)
|6
|#Music video with Kendall Jenner, wardrobe Carine Roitfeld 'Enchanté (Carine)' ft. Axl Jack by Fergie, album 'Double Dutchess'
|7
|#Music 'Press Enter To Exit' by The Horrors, album 'V'
|8
|#Music 'The Calling' by The Killers, album 'Wonderful Wonderful' (out now)
|9
|#Music video directed by Jonas Åkerlund, wardrobe B. Åkerlund 'A Little Work' by Fergie, album 'Double Dutchess' (out now)
|10
|#Music video 'Bluebirds Over the Mountain' by Robert Plant ft Chrissie Hynde, album 'Carry Fire' (13 Oct)
