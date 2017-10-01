collections
29 October 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 29 October 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music Dancing Astronaut review of 70/80s disco inspired 'Soulmatic' album by Purple Disco Machine (out now)
2 #Music SS18 fashion (Balmain, Louis Vuitton,...) video 'Fergie x CR Fashion Book: REDRUM' (Carine Roitfeld's Fashion and Beauty Magazine)
3 #Music 'Little Dark Age' by MGMT, title track of the forthcoming album
4 #Music 'Carving Up the World Again...a wall and not a fence' by Robert Plant, album 'Carry Fire' (out now)
5 #Music 'Frozen' ft Method Man, Killa Priest, Chris Rivers by Wu-Tang Clan, album 'The Saga Continues' (out now)
6 #Music 'Dreams' Colors Mix by Beck, album 'Colors' (out now)
7 #Music 'Carry Fire' by Robert Plant, title track of the new album (out now)
8 #Music 'Wall Of Glass' by Liam Gallagher, album 'As You Were' (out now)
9 #Music 'Wallowa Lake Monster' by Sufjan Stevens, album 'The Greatest Gift' (24 Nov)
10 #Music 'Passion' by Awolnation


