29 June 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 29 June 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Power' ft Stormzy by Little Mix
2 #Music 'Go Baby Go' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)
3 #Music 'The Way You Used To Do' by Queens Of The Stone Age, album 'Villains' (25 August)
4 #Music 'Oo La La' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)
5 #Music 'Cherrybomb' by Dan Auerbach, album 'Waiting on a Song' (out now)
6 #Music Big Boi 'Mic Jack' ft Adam Levine, Scar, Sleepy Brown, album 'Boomiverse' (out now)
7 #Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer
8 #Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)
9 #Music 'Good Cop Bad Cop' by Ice Cube, album 'Death Certificate (25th Anniversary Edition)
10 #Music 'Looking For the Rain' ft Mark Lanegan, ESKA by UNKLE, album 'The Road: Part 1' (18 Aug)


