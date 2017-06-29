|
29 June 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 29 June 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music 'Power' ft Stormzy by Little Mix
|2
|#Music 'Go Baby Go' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)
|3
|#Music 'The Way You Used To Do' by Queens Of The Stone Age, album 'Villains' (25 August)
|4
|#Music 'Oo La La' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (out now)
|5
|#Music 'Cherrybomb' by Dan Auerbach, album 'Waiting on a Song' (out now)
|6
|#Music Big Boi 'Mic Jack' ft Adam Levine, Scar, Sleepy Brown, album 'Boomiverse' (out now)
|7
|#Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer
|8
|#Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)
|9
|#Music 'Good Cop Bad Cop' by Ice Cube, album 'Death Certificate (25th Anniversary Edition)
|10
|#Music 'Looking For the Rain' ft Mark Lanegan, ESKA by UNKLE, album 'The Road: Part 1' (18 Aug)
More music news>