30 April 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 30 April 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music Afropop 'Bofou Safou' by Malian duo Amadou and Mariam
|2
|#Music 'My Man' ft Lightnin Hopkins by Parov Stelar, album 'The Burning Spider' (released today)
|3
|#Music Gorillaz' 'The Apprentice' ft Rag'n'Bone Man, Zebra Katz, RAY BLK, album 'Humanz' (28 Apr)
|4
|#Music 'Lust For Life' ft The Weeknd by Lana Del Rey, title track of Lana Del Rey's upcoming album
|5
|#Music 'When Your Heart Is A Stranger' by Friends In Paris, forthcoming EP 'Hearts'
|6
|#Music new at SpotifyUKViral 'Lose Your Love' by Joe Goddard, album 'Electric Lines'
|7
|#Music space funk 'Riding the Waves' by Swedish synth-pop group The Legends; LP 'Nightshift'
|8
|#Music 'She's My Collar' ft Kali Uchis by Gorillaz, album 'Humanz' (released today)
|9
|#Music 'Bon Appétit' ft hip-hop trio Migos by Katy Perry, from forthcoming album
|10
|#Music 'Dark Side' by Bishop Briggs, eponymous EP (out now)
