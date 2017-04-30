collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

30 April 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 30 April 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music Afropop 'Bofou Safou' by Malian duo Amadou and Mariam
2 #Music 'My Man' ft Lightnin Hopkins by Parov Stelar, album 'The Burning Spider' (released today)
3 #Music Gorillaz' 'The Apprentice' ft Rag'n'Bone Man, Zebra Katz, RAY BLK, album 'Humanz' (28 Apr)
4 #Music 'Lust For Life' ft The Weeknd by Lana Del Rey, title track of Lana Del Rey's upcoming album
5 #Music 'When Your Heart Is A Stranger' by Friends In Paris, forthcoming EP 'Hearts'
6 #Music new at SpotifyUKViral 'Lose Your Love' by Joe Goddard, album 'Electric Lines'
7 #Music space funk 'Riding the Waves' by Swedish synth-pop group The Legends; LP 'Nightshift'
8 #Music 'She's My Collar' ft Kali Uchis by Gorillaz, album 'Humanz' (released today)
9 #Music 'Bon Appétit' ft hip-hop trio Migos by Katy Perry, from forthcoming album
10 #Music 'Dark Side' by Bishop Briggs, eponymous EP (out now)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz