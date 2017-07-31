|
31 July 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
|1
|#Music 'Electric Blue' by Arcade Fire, album 'Everything Now' (28 Jul)
|2
|#Music 'Nuggets' ft Bonzai by Mura Masa, album 'Mura Masa' (out now)
|3
|#Music 'From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew' ft Lalah Hathaway by Mr Jukes, album 'God First' (out now)
|4
|#Music dance video 'Deadcrush' by alt-J, album 'Relaxer' (out now)
|5
|#Music Van Halen's 'Right Now' covered by Classixx, 'iL Loosies: B-Sides, Remixes and Other Rarities' (out now)
|6
|#Music visualizer for new song 'Give It To Ya' ft. ABRA by Josh Pan
|7
|#Music 'This Isn't The Place' by Nine Inch Nails, EP 'Add Violence' (21 July)
|8
|#Music 'Sunrise (Always Comes Around)' ft Liela Moss by UNKLE, album 'The Road: Part 1' (18 Aug)
|9
|#Music 'Systematic' ft. Nas by DJ Shadow, EP 'The Mountain Has Fallen'
|10
|#Music 'Going to a Place' by Joywave, sophomore album 'Content' (28 July)
