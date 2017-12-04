collections
fashionoffice

4 December 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 30 days on 4 December 2017)

Last 30 days

NEW at the 30 days ranking (includes changes to latest chart)

1 #Music Soul Square Remix of 'Buckwild' ft Idil by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (10 November)
2 #Music 'Bloodstream' by Tokio Myers, album 'Our Generation'
3 #Music 'Looking for the Rain' by Unkle (Trentemøller Rework), album 'A Night's Interlude Ep. 1 (The Road Reconstructed)'
4 #Music video #1 On Trending on YouTube 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, directed by Jason Koenig, filmed at Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol, Austria
5 #Music Kognitif Remix of 'My Burn' ft Sara Genn by Wax Tailor, album 'By Any Remixes Necessary' (out now)
6 #Music 'Think' by Aretha Franklin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, album 'A Brand New Me' (out now)
7 #Music 'Closure' by Maroon 5, album 'Red Pill Blues' (out now)
8 #Music video 'The Way You Used To Do' by Queens Of The Stone Age, album 'Villains'
9 #Music 'Seven Sticks of Dynamite' by Awolnation, album 'Here Come The Runts' (2 Feb 2018)
10 #Music video featuring Channing Tatum 'Beautiful Trauma' by P!nk


