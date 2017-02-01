collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

4 March 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 4 March 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Genie' ft Mayer Hawthorne by Busy P, EP 'Genie' released today
2 #Music 'Show You The Way' ft Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins by Thundercat, album 'Drunk' (released today)
3 #Music 70s re-listened Rick Wakeman 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' after sci-fi by Jules Verne
4 #Music 'Childhood Dreams' by Norwegian musician Ary, inclusively interview
5 #Music 'Can I Sit Next To You' by Spoon, album 'Hot Thoughts' (17 March)
6 #Music 'Be Easy' by Mr Sanka, forthcoming 'Gallon' EP
7 #Music 'Nature Boy' by Dadras, EP 'Nature Boy'
8 #Music 'Rid' by Joy Orbison, album 'Toss Portal'
9 #Music 'The Power' by Sweet Spirit, album 'St. Mojo' (7 Apr via Nine Mile Records)
10 #Music 'Open Wide (Sene remix)' by Denitia and Sene, upcoming 'love and noir. Remix Series'


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz