4 March 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
|1
|#Music 'Genie' ft Mayer Hawthorne by Busy P, EP 'Genie' released today
|2
|#Music 'Show You The Way' ft Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins by Thundercat, album 'Drunk' (released today)
|3
|#Music 70s re-listened Rick Wakeman 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' after sci-fi by Jules Verne
|4
|#Music 'Childhood Dreams' by Norwegian musician Ary, inclusively interview
|5
|#Music 'Can I Sit Next To You' by Spoon, album 'Hot Thoughts' (17 March)
|6
|#Music 'Be Easy' by Mr Sanka, forthcoming 'Gallon' EP
|7
|#Music 'Nature Boy' by Dadras, EP 'Nature Boy'
|8
| #Music 'Rid' by Joy Orbison, album 'Toss Portal'
|9
|#Music 'The Power' by Sweet Spirit, album 'St. Mojo' (7 Apr via Nine Mile Records)
|10
|#Music 'Open Wide (Sene remix)' by Denitia and Sene, upcoming 'love and noir. Remix Series'
