5 February 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 5 February 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music video 'Shock Horror' by Shy Luv, Jones (track currently in various charts)
2 #Music SpotifyUSViral 'Temple, Mosque, Church' by Slow Joe and the Ginger Accident, album 'Let Me Be Gone' (17 Feb)
3 #Music video 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran
4 #Music 'Burning Man' ft Post Malone by watt
5 #Music 'Hideout' by Parcels, 'EP 'Hideout'
6 #Music 'Gentle Storm' by Elbow, album 'Little Fictions' (3 Feb)
7 #Music video 'No Reason' ft Nick Murphy by Bonobo, album 'Migration' (out now)
8 #Music 'Automaton' by Jamiroquai, title track of the new album (31 March)
9 #Music 'Anymore' by Goldfrapp, album 'Silver Eye' (31 March)
10 #Music 'Freepower' by Austra, album 'Future Politics'


