5 February 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 5 February 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music video 'Shock Horror' by Shy Luv, Jones (track currently in various charts)
|2
|#Music SpotifyUSViral 'Temple, Mosque, Church' by Slow Joe and the Ginger Accident, album 'Let Me Be Gone' (17 Feb)
|3
|#Music video 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran
|4
|#Music 'Burning Man' ft Post Malone by watt
|5
|#Music 'Hideout' by Parcels, 'EP 'Hideout'
|6
|#Music 'Gentle Storm' by Elbow, album 'Little Fictions' (3 Feb)
|7
|#Music video 'No Reason' ft Nick Murphy by Bonobo, album 'Migration' (out now)
|8
|#Music 'Automaton' by Jamiroquai, title track of the new album (31 March)
|9
|#Music 'Anymore' by Goldfrapp, album 'Silver Eye' (31 March)
|10
|#Music 'Freepower' by Austra, album 'Future Politics'
