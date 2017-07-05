collections
5 July 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 5 July 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music Top on SpotifyViralUK 'Wild Thoughts' ft Rihanna, Bryson Tiller by DJ Khaled, album 'Grateful' (out now)
2 #Music video for Ellie Goulding X Deichmann SS17 shoe collection 'Something In The Way You Move'
3 #Music dance video 'Directions' by Ane Brun, album 'When I'm Free' (released 2015)
4 #Music 'Moontalk' by Laurel Halo, album 'Dust' (out now)
5 #Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer
6 #Music 'Signs' by Drake (premiered at Louis Vuitton menswear SS18 show in Paris)
7 #Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)
8 #Music video 'Feels' ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean by Calvin Harris, album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' (released today)
9 #Music 'Cash Out' by Calvin Harris ft. ScHoolboy Q, PARTYNEXTDOOR, D.R.A.M), album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' (released today)
10 #Music 'Big Fish' by Vince Staples, album 'Big Fish Theory' (out now)


