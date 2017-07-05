|
5 July 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 5 July 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music Top on SpotifyViralUK 'Wild Thoughts' ft Rihanna, Bryson Tiller by DJ Khaled, album 'Grateful' (out now)
|2
|#Music video for Ellie Goulding X Deichmann SS17 shoe collection 'Something In The Way You Move'
|3
|#Music dance video 'Directions' by Ane Brun, album 'When I'm Free' (released 2015)
|4
|#Music 'Moontalk' by Laurel Halo, album 'Dust' (out now)
|5
|#Music 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer
|6
|#Music 'Signs' by Drake (premiered at Louis Vuitton menswear SS18 show in Paris)
|7
|#Music 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih, album 'Grateful' (out now)
|8
|#Music video 'Feels' ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean by Calvin Harris, album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' (released today)
|9
|#Music 'Cash Out' by Calvin Harris ft. ScHoolboy Q, PARTYNEXTDOOR, D.R.A.M), album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' (released today)
|10
|#Music 'Big Fish' by Vince Staples, album 'Big Fish Theory' (out now)
