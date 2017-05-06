|
6 May 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
|1
|#Music 'Godzilla' by Anna Lunoe (released today; on tour in US)
|2
|#Music 'She's My Collar' ft Kali Uchis by Gorillaz, album 'Humanz' (released today)
|3
|#Music 'Bon Appétit' ft hip-hop trio Migos by Katy Perry, from forthcoming album
|4
|#Music new at SpotifyUKViral 'Lose Your Love' by Joe Goddard, album 'Electric Lines'
|5
|#Music space funk 'Riding the Waves' by Swedish synth-pop group The Legends; LP 'Nightshift'
|6
|#Music Gorillaz' 'The Apprentice' ft Rag'n'Bone Man, Zebra Katz, RAY BLK, album 'Humanz' (28 Apr)
|7
|#Music Afropop 'Bofou Safou' by Malian duo Amadou and Mariam
|8
|#Music 'Sex Murder Party' ft Jamie Principle, Zebra Katz by Gorillaz, album 'Humanz'
|9
| #Music video 'Roller Skates' by Nick Hakim, debut album 'Green Twins' (19 May via ATO Records)
|10
|#Music video 'Thunder' by Imagine Dragons, from the upcoming new album
