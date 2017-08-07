|
7 August 2017
Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)
Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 7 August 2017)
Last 7 days
|NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)
|1
|#Music video 'England Lost' by Mick Jagger; article about the political message of the song
|2
|#Music electronic dance beats 'Gender' by Berlin-based duo Skinnerbox, EP 'Gender' (out now)
|3
|#Music video by Ada Bligaard Søby interprets experiences of refugees 'Blk & Wht' by Zebra Katz
|4
|#Music video 'I Feel Everything' by Cara Delevingne, produced by Pharrell Williams, song from her new movie directed by Luc Besson
|5
|#Music 'Alala' by Populous; album 'Azulejos' (out now)
|6
|#Music Pitchfork Best New Track 'Boys' by Charli XCX (video appearance: Diplo, Mark Ronson, Will.I.Am,...)
|7
|#Music playlist 'G-Mix: 2D' by Gorillaz ft. Mossy., Count Counsellor, Oshi,...
|8
|#Music 'Rumors' by Joywave, album 'Content'
|9
|#Music 'Moment' by King Henry and Rhye
|10
|#Music '$4,000,000' ft Bad Royal, Ma$e, Big Gigantic by Steva Aoki; LP 'Steve Aoki Presents Kolony'
